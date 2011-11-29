* UK borrowing forecasts to rise as growth outlook slashed
* Years more austerity in prospect, unions call mass strike
* 21.5 bln stg savings from record low gilt yields
* Variety of measures aim to boost growth in longer term
By Fiona Shaikh and David Milliken
LONDON, Nov 29 British finance minister
George Osborne will pave the way for several more years of deep
government spending cuts, when he reveals forecasts for much
weaker growth and a borrowing overshoot of 86 billion pounds
over the coming years.
Osborne's autumn budget statement at 1230 GMT is expected to
show independent growth forecasts have been slashed for the next
couple of years, reflecting in part a rapid deterioration of the
global economic outlook since the March budget.
The prospect of years of fiscal austerity will fuel anger
among unions on the eve of a one-day strike by 2 million public
sector workers over government spending cuts that will make them
pay more and work longer for their pensions.
The Office for Budget Responsibility, the body Osborne set
up just over a year ago to make forecasts free from ministerial
interference, is expected to cut its March prediction of 1.7
percent growth in 2011 and 2.5 percent in 2012 by at least half,
bringing them more into line with most private sector analysts.
That means public borrowing is likely to fall much more
slowly than the OBR predicted 8 months ago.
People familiar with the OBR's forecasting process say it
will fall to around 129 billion pounds ($200.5 billion) in
2011/12 rather than the 122 billion forecast previously, and 117
billion in 2012/13, rather than 101 billion.
Totted up over four years, that results in a borrowing
overshoot of 86 billion pounds.
"The Chancellor's fiscal targets further out now look
unattainable under the current public spending and revenue
plans, given likely extended weak economic activity," said
Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.
The OECD rich nations' economic think-tank said on Monday
that Britain will slip back into a modest recession early next
year. It lowered its 2012 growth forecast to just 0.5 percent
and urged the Bank of England to expand its money-printing
programme.
The higher borrowing forecasts will leave Osborne with a
wafer-thin margin to meet the coalition government's fiscal
targets, which require a budget surplus for non-investment
spending within five years, as well as a falling ratio of public
debt as a share of GDP by 2015/16.
Likely downward revisions by the OBR to the amount of slack
in Britain's economy, and its trend rate of growth, will mean
the government's cyclically-adjusted current budget will only
scrape into surplus by 2016/17 - two years later than the OBR
forecast in March, and right at the end of the five-year time
limit.
Osborne will reiterate his commitment to eliminating the
structural budget deficit - the part that is not the result of
changes in the economic cycle - over a rolling five-year period,
and argue that wavering from the path of austerity risks
provoking the ire of the bond markets.
Despite fears that the country is being pushed back into
recession, the government will not fundamentally change tack.
"We have got a deficit reduction plan that has brought us
record low interest rates," Osborne said. "We are absolutely
going to stick to that plan because that is what is helping
Britain weather this international debt storm and is also
helping us lay the foundations of a stronger economy."
LOW BORROWING COSTS
Britain has enjoyed record-low borrowing costs thanks to its
perceived status as a safe-haven from the euro zone debt crisis,
which helps alleviate the pressure on public finances.
The yield on ten-year gilts has been trading at 2.3 percent,
well below the 3.8 percent average rate projected by the OBR in
March, resulting in a total debt interest saving of 21.5 billion
pounds up to 2015/16.
Nonetheless, the government is likely to have to ramp up
gilt issuance this year and next, and some analysts caution that
backing off from austerity would risk throwing Britain back on
the mercy of bond markets who have already downed three euro
zone economies and now threaten Italy and Spain.
Recognising that he has little scope to alter Britain's
short-term economic prospects, Osborne will on Tuesday focus on
measures that will boost growth in the longer term, such as
promoting lending to small businesses and encouraging private
sector investment in infrastructure.
He plans to tap British pension funds to provide the bulk of
up to 30 billion pounds of investment in building projects,
while the government will underwrite 20 billion pounds of loans
to smaller companies struggling for credit.
Osborne will also unveil smaller measure aimed at
alleviating the squeeze on incomes being endured by Britons at a
time of high inflation and muted wage growth.
He is likely to trim a planned 8 percent rise in regulated
rail fares next year to 6 percent and freeze local property
taxes for a second year running.
He will also double a programme providing 15 hours of free
childcare per week to disadvantaged young children, which a
government source told Reuters on Monday would cost 650 million
pounds over the next three years.
($1 = 0.6433 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Andrew Heavens)