LONDON, March 16 British finance minister George
Osborne delivered his annual budget statement to parliament on
Wednesday.
Below are highlights from his speech:
ON GLOBAL RISKS
"Financial markets are turbulent. Productivity growth across
the west is too low. And the outlook for the global economy is
weak. It makes for a dangerous cocktail of risks."
ON OBR FORECASTS
"The OBR (Office of Budget Responsibility) tell us today
that in every year of the forecast our economy grows and so too
does our productivity. But they have revised down growth in the
world economy and in world trade. In their words, the outlook is
"materially weaker".
"The most significant change the OBR have made since their
November forecast is their decision to revise down potential UK
productivity growth.
"Let me give the OBR's latest forecasts for our economic
growth - in the face of the new assessment of productivity and
the slowing global economy. Last year, GDP grew by 2.2 percent.
The OBR now forecast it will grow by 2 percent this year, then
2.2 percent again in 2017, and then 2.1 percent in each of the
three years after that."
ON BREXIT
"The OBR correctly stay out of the political debate and do
not assess the long term costs and benefits of EU membership.
"But they do say this, and I quote them directly: 'a vote to
leave in the forthcoming referendum could usher in an extended
period of uncertainty regarding the precise terms of the UK's
future relationship with the EU.
"This could have negative implications for activity via
business and consumer confidence and might result in greater
volatility in financial and other asset markets'."
"Britain will be stronger, safer and better off inside a
reformed European Union. I believe we should not put at risk all
the hard work that the British people have done to make our
country strong again.
ON INFLATION TARGETS
"In today's forecast real wages continue to grow and
outstrip inflation in each and every year.
"The OBR forecasts lower inflation, at 0.7 percent this year
and 1.6 percent next year. I am today confirming in a letter to
the Governor of the Bank of England that the remit for the
Monetary Policy Committee remains the symmetric CPI inflation
target of 2 percent."
ON THE DEBT
"The country will be spending no more than the country
raises in taxes.
"Debt falls to 82.6 percent next year, then 81.3 percent in
2017-18, then 79.9 percent the year after. In 2019-20, it falls
again to 77.2 percent, then down again the year after to 74.7
percent."
ON THE DEFICIT
"When I became Chancellor, the deficit was forecast to reach
11.1 percent of national income - the highest level in the
peacetime history of Britain.
"Thanks to our sustained action, the deficit is forecast to
fall next year to just over a quarter of that - at 2.9 percent.
In 2017-18, it falls to 1.9 percent. Then it falls again to 1.0
percent in 2018-19.
"Indeed our borrowing this year is actually lower than the
OBR forecast at the Autumn Statement. Borrowing continues to
fall - but not by as much as before - to 55.5 billion pounds
next year, 38.8 billion pounds the year after that and 21.4
billion pounds in 2018-19."
ON CORPORATION TAX CUTS
"We'll do what other countries do and restrict the maximum
amount of profits that can be offset using past losses to 50
percent. This will only apply to the less than 1 percent of
firms making profits over 5 million pounds - and the existing
rules for historic losses in the banking sector will be
tightened to 25 percent.
"Corporation tax was 28 percent at the start of the last
Parliament and we reduced it so that it's 20 percent at the
start of this one. Last summer I set out a plan to cut it to 18
percent in coming years.
"Today I am going further. By April 2020 it will fall to 17
percent. Britain is blazing a trail."
ON BUSINESS RATES
"We will radically simplify the administration of business
rates, and from 2020, switch the uprating from the higher RPI to
the lower CPI.
"The new threshold for small business rate relief will rise
from 6,000 pounds to a maximum threshold of 15,000 pounds. I'm
also going to raise the threshold for the higher rate from
18,000 pounds to 51,000 pounds.
"Let me explain to the House what this means. From April
next year, 600,000 small businesses will pay no business rates
at all. That's an annual saving for them of up to nearly 6,000
pounds - forever. A further quarter of a million businesses will
see their rates cut."
ON OIL AND GAS
"I am today cutting in half the Supplementary Charge on oil
and gas from 20 percent to 10 percent. And I'm effectively
abolishing Petroleum Revenue Tax too."
ON TAX, PENSIONS AND ISAS
"To help the self-employed I'm going to fulfil the manifesto
commitment we made, and from 2018 abolish Class 2 National
Insurance Contributions altogether. That's a simpler tax system
and a tax cut of over 130 pounds for each of Britain's 3 million
strong army of the self-employed.
"From April next year I am going to increase the ISA limit
from just over 15,000 pounds to 20,000 pounds a year for
everyone.
"For those under 40, many of whom haven't had such a good
deal from the pension system, I am introducing a completely new
flexible way for the next generation to save. It's called the
Lifetime ISA. Young people can put money in, get a government
bonus, and use it either to buy their first home or save for
their retirement.
"From April next year, I am raising the tax-free personal
allowance to 11,500 pounds.
ON SUGAR
"I can announce that we will introduce a new sugar levy on
the soft drinks industry. It will be levied on the companies. It
will be introduced in two years' time to give companies plenty
of space to change their product mix.
"It will be assessed on the volume of the sugar-sweetened
drinks they produce or import. There will be two bands - one for
total sugar content above 5 grams per 100 millilitres; a second,
higher band for the most sugary drinks with more than 8 grams
per 100 millilitres."
(Reporting by Sarah Young and Kate Holton)