LONDON, March 18 British finance minister George Osborne delivered his annual budget statement to parliament on Wednesday, the last before a May 7 election.

Following are highlights from his speech:

ECONOMIC FORECASTS

"The OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) haven't revised down Britain's economic forecasts - they have revised them up. A year ago, they forecast growth in 2015 at 2.3 percent. In the Autumn Statement that was revised up to 2.4 percent.

"Today, I can confirm GDP growth this year is forecast to be higher still, at 2.5 percent. It is also revised up next year, to 2.3 percent. That is where it remains for the following two years, before reaching 2.4 percent in 2019."

UNEMPLOYMENT

"It is set to fall to 5.3 percent - down almost a whole 3 percentage points from the rate we inherited from the last government."

INFLATION

"The OBR today revise down their forecast for inflation this year to just 0.2 percent, and revise it down for the following three years. It is driven by falling world oil and food prices. Not by the kind of stagnation we have seen on the continent.

BANK STAKES

"We are launching a sale of 13 billion pounds of the mortgage assets we still hold from the bailouts of Northern Rock and of Bradford and Bingley.

"We will sell at least a further 9 billion pounds of Lloyds shares in the coming year."

DEBT TARGET

"The OBR report today that debt as a share of GDP falls from 80.4 percent in 2014-15; to 80.2 percent in the year 2015-16. And it keeps falling to 79.8 percent in 2016-17; then down to 77.8 percent the following year, to 74.8 percent in 2018-19 before it reaches 71.6 percent in 2019-20."

STRUCTURAL DEFICIT

"Today, the OBR confirm that it [the structural deficit] now stands at less than half of the deficit we inherited. But at 5 percent this year, it's still far too high - and it must come down. With our plan it does. The deficit falls to 4 percent in 2015-16; then down to 2 percent the following year; and down again to 0.6 percent the year after that."

SURPLUS

"This year borrowing is set to fall to 90.2 billion pounds; a billion lower than expected at the Autumn Statement. It falls again in 2015-16 to 75.3 billion pounds; then 39.4 billion pounds the year after that, before falling to 12.8 billion pounds- in total that's 5 billion pounds less borrowing than we forecast just three months ago.

"In 2018-19, we reach an overall surplus of 5.2 billion pounds - a 1 billion pounds improvement compared to December. In 2019-20 we are forecast to run a surplus of 7 billion pounds."

"In 2018-19, Britain will have a budget surplus of 0.2 percent; followed by a forecast surplus of 0.3 percent in 2019-20."

FURTHER SAVINGS

"In order to deliver that falling debt share we need to achieve the 30 billion pounds further savings that are necessary by 2017-18. I am clear exactly how that 30 billion pounds can be achieved. 13 billion pounds from government departments. 12 billion pounds from welfare savings. 5 billion pounds from tax avoidance, evasion and aggressive tax planning."

BANK LEVY

"I am today raising the rate of the bank levy to 0.21 per cent. This will raise an additional 900 million pounds a year."

"We will also stop banks from deducting from corporation tax the compensation they make to customers for products they have been mis-sold, like PPI. Taken together these new banking taxes will raise £5.3 billion across the forecast."

OIL AND GAS TAX

"From next year, the Petroleum Revenue Tax will be cut from 50 percent to 35 percent to support continued production in older fields. I am with immediate effect cutting the Supplementary Charge from 30 percent to 20 percent, and backdating it to the beginning of January. It amounts to 1.3 billion pounds of support for the industry.

"The OBR assesses that it will boost expected North Sea oil production by 15 percent by the end of the decade."

NATIONAL INSURANCE

"This April we will abolish National Insurance for employing under 21s; next April we will abolish it for employing a young apprentice."

DRINKS AND CIGARETTES

"I have no changes to make to the duties on tobacco and gaming already announced. Today I am cutting beer duty for the third year in a row - taking another penny off a pint.

"I am cutting cider duty by 2 percent - to support our producers in the West Country and elsewhere. And to back one of the UK's biggest exports, the duty on Scotch whisky and other spirits will be cut by 2 percent as well. Wine duty will be frozen."

TAX ON FUEL

"I want to make sure that the falling oil price is passed on at the pumps. So I am today cancelling the fuel duty increase scheduled for September."

PERSONAL ALLOWANCE

"The personal tax-free allowance will rise to 10,800 pounds next year - and then to 11,000 pounds the year after. That's 11,000 pounds you can earn before paying any income tax at all. It means the typical working taxpayer will be over 900 pounds a year better off."

HIGHER TAX RATE

"For the first time in 7 years, the threshold at which people pay the higher tax rate will rise not just with inflation - but above inflation. It will rise from 42,385 pounds this year to 43,300 pounds by 2017-18."

PENSIONERS

"We will give five million pensioners access to their annuity. For many an annuity is the right product, but for some it makes sense to access their annuity now. So we're changing the law to make that possible. From next year the punitive tax charge of at least 55 percent will be abolished. Tax will be applied only at the marginal rate."

HELP TO BUY ISA

"We're going to take two of our most successful policies and combine them to create a brand new Help to Buy ISA... The Help to Buy ISA for first time buyers works like this. For every 200 pounds you save for your deposit, the government will top it up with 50 pounds more."

SAVINGS ALLOWANCE

"Today I introduce a new Personal Savings Allowance that will take 95 percent of taxpayers out of savings tax altogether. From April next year the first 1,000 pounds of the interest you earn on all of your savings will be completely tax-free." (Reporting by the London bureau)