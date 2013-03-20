By Christine Murray
| LONDON, March 20
LONDON, March 20 Government plans to increase
infrastructure spending will not be nearly enough to fix
Britain's infrastructure backlog, boost its ailing construction
industry or kick-start growth, industry experts warned on
Wednesday.
Finance minister George Osborne said in his budget speech
that he would spend an extra 3 billion pounds ($4.54 billion) a
year from 2015/16 on infrastructure projects.
"Regrettably the announced sum is insignificant relative to
the infrastructure backlog," said Richard Abadie, global head of
infrastructure at PwC.
"The reality is it won't make a significant impact on
economic growth as it comprises less than 0.2 percent of GDP."
The government has put infrastructure at the heart of its
strategy to boost the flat-lining economy, and is planning to
upgrade Britain's creaking roads, railways and airports with 500
projects worth 310 billion pounds between now and
2050.
Though this will be done mostly through private financing,
the plans announced on Wednesday will be financed from cuts in
departmental spending.
Jon Porre, public sector director at construction
consultancy Turner & Townsend, said that the infrastructure
spend increase was an acknowledgement that Osborne's plan to
rely on private sector financing was struggling.
"In the past year total infrastructure spending shrank by 12
per cent as the private sector steadfastly refused to take on
the role of white knight. Progress on the chancellor's wish list
of infrastructure projects has been underwhelming," he said.
Earlier this month, the Treasury ditched a plan to use
private sector money to fund the building of trains for its 16
billion pound Crossrail project in London, putting taxpayers on
the hook for an extra 650 million pounds. [ID: nL6N0BTD95]
Construction firms had hoped that the chancellor would give
details of the pipeline of projects that would come under PF2,
his new version of the private finance initiative announced in
December, but he did not do so. [ID: nL5E8N55UH]
The weak construction industry was the main drag on
Britain's GDP growth last year, putting the country back into
recession. Balfour Beatty, one of the largest firms of
its kind listed on the FTSE, expects a 20 percent fall in UK
construction revenue this year. [ID: nL6N0BZ1P9]
John Denning, director of group corporate affairs at
construction firm Carillion, said that the 2015/16
start date meant the plans would not help the immediate problems
in the construction industry.
"We believe that the government has opportunities within its
existing infrastructure plans to move faster," he added.
There was also speculation that Osborne would establish an
independent body to oversee infrastructure to avoid projects
becoming beholden to political timetables after a review from
former Olympics CEO Paul Deighton.
Instead the government said that it was simply considering
making more use of independent expertise in shaping its
infrastructure strategy.