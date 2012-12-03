(Corrects Morgan Stanley 2013-14 forecast to 155 billion pounds
after the GEMM corrects its original forecast, updates 2013-14
median and mean accordingly)
LONDON, Nov 30 Britain is likely to scale back
its debt issuance plans next week, as a surprise cash transfer
from the central bank outweighs economic weakness, a Reuters
poll of primary dealers in the gilt market showed on Friday.
In a survey ahead of finance minister George Osborne's
budget statement to parliament, analysts said they expected gilt
issuance in 2012-13 t o be revised down to around 159 billion
pounds from the previously envisaged 164.4 billion.
Following are the results of the poll. For a story, click on
BANK 2012-13 2013-14
(in billion sterling)
Barclays Capital 164.4 n/a
BofA Merrill Lynch 160 152
BNP Paribas 166 145
Citi 163.4 149
Credit Suisse 163 143
Deutsche Bank 155 155
Goldman Sachs 184 184
HSBC n/a n/a
Jefferies n/a n/a
J.P.Morgan 158 127
Lloyds 156.4 141
Morgan Stanley 161.4 155
Nomura 154 n/a
Royal Bank of Canada 150 155
Royal Bank of Scotland 158.4 n/a
Santander n/a n/a
Scotiabank 150 140
Societe Generale 159.4 150.5
Toronto-Dominion Bank n/a n/a
UBS n/a n/a
Winterflood n/a n/a
MEDIAN 159.4 149.8
MEAN 160.2 149.7
HIGHEST FORECAST 184 184
LOWEST FORECAST 150 127
NUMBER OF FORECASTS 15 12
PREVIOUS 2012-13 GILT SALES REMIT: 164.4
PREVIOUS 2013-14 GROSS FINANCING REQUIREMENT: 170
(indicative of gilt sales)
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)