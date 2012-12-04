(Corrects item from Monday with updated forecasts supplied by Goldman Sachs) LONDON, Dec 3 Britain is likely to scale back its debt issuance plans on Wednesday, as a surprise cash transfer from the central bank outweighs economic weakness, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. In a survey ahead of finance minister George Osborne's budget statement to parliament, primary dealers in the gilt market said they expected gilt issuance in 2012-13 t o be revised down to around 158 billion pounds from the previously envisaged 164.4 billion. Following are the results of the poll. For a story, click on BANK 2012-13 2013-14 (in billion sterling) Barclays Capital 164.4 n/a BofA Merrill Lynch 160 152 BNP Paribas 166 145 Citi 163.4 149 Credit Suisse 163 143 Deutsche Bank 155 155 Goldman Sachs 155 145 HSBC 155 n/a Jefferies 161 158 J.P.Morgan 158 127 Lloyds 156.4 141 Morgan Stanley 161.4 155 Nomura 154 n/a Royal Bank of Canada 150 155 Royal Bank of Scotland 158.4 n/a Santander 157.4 145 Scotiabank 150 140 Societe Generale 159.4 150.5 Toronto-Dominion Bank n/a n/a UBS n/a n/a Winterflood n/a n/a MEDIAN 158.2 147 MEAN 158.2 147.2 HIGHEST FORECAST 166 158 LOWEST FORECAST 150 127 NUMBER OF FORECASTS 18 14 PREVIOUS 2012-13 GILT SALES REMIT: 164.4 PREVIOUS 2013-14 GROSS FINANCING REQUIREMENT: 170 (indicative of gilt sales) (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)