LONDON, March 16 Britain's finance minister
George Osborne said he would cut taxes for energy companies
pumping oil from the country's North Sea fields, in a boost for
the indstry which is suffering from the impact of low crude
prices.
"I am today cutting in half the Supplementary Charge on oil
and gas from 20 percent to 10 percent. And I'm effectively
abolishing Petroleum Revenue Tax too," Osborne said in his
annual budget statement on Wednesday.
Shares in oil companies with fields in the North Sea
including BP, Shell and Cairn Energy
traded up on the news.
