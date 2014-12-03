UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
LONDON Dec 3 Britain's finance minister George Osborne has announced an immediate cut in the supplementary tax charge on oil companies to help the industry cope with a steep drop in oil prices.
The supplementary charge will be reduced to 30 percent from 32 percent, helping producers faced with weak oil prices and high production costs.
"The lower oil price clearly presents a challenge to this vital industry," Osborne said as he announced a half-yearly budget update. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Sarah Young)
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.