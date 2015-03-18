LONDON, March 18 British finance minister George
Osborne on Wednesday cut oil taxes and announced the creation of
an investment allowance, an attempt to breathe new life into the
battered North Sea oil and gas industry.
"It's clear to me that the fall in the oil price poses a
pressing danger to the future of our North Sea industry - unless
we take bold and immediate action," Osborne told parliament in
his annual budget speech.
Investments in Britain's North Sea oil and gas sector, worth
around 5 billion pounds ($7.33 billion) a year to the
government, have stalled as record-high costs and a recent
plunge in oil prices have made the mature basin one of the least
attractive in the world.
Osborne announced a reduction in a supplementary tax charge
to 20 from 30 percent and also unveiled a cut in the petroleum
revenue tax to 35 percent from next year, down from 50 percent
now.
Oil output from North Sea fields has slipped to its lowest
level since production began in the mid-1970s.
North Sea investments worth around 25 billion pounds are
currently unsanctioned as companies have been waiting for the
government to intervene.
($1 = 0.6825 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Sarah Young; Editing by Andrew
Osborn)