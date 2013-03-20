LONDON, March 20 Britain will raise the personal
tax allowance to 10,000 pounds ($15,100) in 2014-15, a year
earlier than expected, finance minister George Osborne said on
Wednesday.
The coalition government had previously pledged to raise the
theshold before people starting paying tax on their income to
10,000 pounds before the end of this parliament in 2015.
"Almost three million more of the lowest paid will pay no
income tax at all," Osborne told parliament in his budget
statement. "It is a historic achievement for this government."