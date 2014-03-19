Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
(Adds detail, quote)
LONDON, March 19 Britain on Wednesday expanded the pool of residential properties eligible for higher taxes if bought through a company, an attempt to allay voter concern that deep-pocketed foreign buyers are using firms to compete with locals to buy homes.
Finance Minister George Osborne said that Britain would increase stamp duty to 15 percent on company purchases of residential properties worth more than 500,000 pounds ($828,700).
In 2012, Britain introduced stamp duty of up to 15 percent for purchases of more than 2 million pounds through a company.
"We are expanding the new tax we introduced to stop people avoiding stamp duty by owning homes through a company," Osborne said in his annual budget speech to parliament .
"From midnight tonight, anyone purchasing residential property worth over half a million pounds through a corporate envelope will be required to pay 15 percent stamp duty."
Buyers who are purchasing the property to be rented out would however not be affected by this change, he said.
An annual charge levied on properties worth over 2 million pounds would also be extended to those worth over 500,000 pounds, though its introduction will be staggered over the next two years to avoid burdening genuine rental and development companies, the Treasury said.
"The government is extending it now clearly to ordinary overseas people who are buying properties...Clearly he wants to free up those houses for people based in the UK," said Ros Rowe, head of property tax at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"He's done a hit at the top, mansion level which is all about stamp duty avoidance, and this is about changing behaviour." ($1 = 0.6034 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
* Awarded a contract by Eni Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of Eni, GNPC and Vitol), for onshore part of OCTP development of Sankofa field