LONDON, Sept 21 Ratings agency Moody's said on
Wednesday it will focus on the UK government's fiscal
consolidation plans at the upcoming half-yearly budget update,
but is unlikely to review its assessment based just on the
so-called Autumn Statement.
"I think (a review post-statement) is unlikely" said Moody's
global head of sovereign risk, Alastair Wilson.
"This is not a story that is going to become clear with a
single event....What we look for is direction of travel (in
fiscal consolidation) and that is what we will look for in the
autumn statement," Wilson said at a briefing in London, adding
the agency would ask if the budget plans were "achievable".
Britain's new finance minister Philip Hammond is scheduled
to deliver his first half-yearly budget update and new fiscal
forecasts on Nov. 23.
