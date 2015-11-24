LONDON Nov 24 Britain's ability to counter
militant attacks would be undermined if the government makes
dramatic cuts to policing budgets as part of spending reductions
to be unveiled this week, the most senior anti-terrorism officer
said on Tuesday.
Finance minister George Osborne is due on Wednesday to
detail multi-billion pound spending cuts across government as
part of his ambitious plan to turn Britain's deficit into a
surplus by 2020.
While Osborne has promised to boost the budget directly
allocated for counter-terrorism, he has refused to rule out
cuts to police forces across the country.
London Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said if their
budgets were slashed as some have predicted, it would
significantly damage the country's counter-terrorism capability
by hitting armed police numbers and reducing local policing.
"If there are dramatic cuts then I worry that will undermine
their ability to do their role in counter-terrorism," Rowley
told parliament's Home Affairs Committee. "Dramatic cuts, I am
concerned that will undermine part of our counter-terrorism
effort."
Rowley confirmed that he had written a letter to Home
Secretary (interior minister) Theresa May, leaked to the BBC on
Monday, which warned cuts could hamper police ability to cope
with multiple attacks by roving gunmen as seen in the French
capital last week.
Some commentators say police could see cuts of more than 20
percent as part of the government's plans, and Rowley said
London police would struggle to deal with reductions of more
than 10 percent.
Britain is currently on its second highest alert level of
"severe", meaning a militant attack is considered highly likely,
and Rowley said there were several thousand suspects being
monitored by police and spies.
Rowley did not say whether Britain had seen any direct
threat in the wake of the Paris attacks, but said police and
security services were "working flat out" on the issue.
Britain says seven plots have been foiled in the last year,
although not on the same scale as those carried out in Paris,
with counter-terrorism officers making on average an arrest
every day.
Most of the concern is linked to Islamic State militants and
those Britons who have travelled to Iraq and Syria to join them.
Charles Farr, the Director General of the Office for
Security and Counter-Terrorism, said they now estimated up to
800 Britons have travelled to Iraq and Syria, some to join
Islamic State. About 50 percent had returned home while about 70
were believed to have been killed, Farr said.
