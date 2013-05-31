LONDON May 31 Two scorpions do a courtship
dance in the moonlight. A female praying mantis bites off a
male's head and feasts on him while his rear end impregnates
her. An assassin bug glues its dead insect victims to its back
as camouflage.
These are some of the bizarre scenes from the world of bugs
captured for the first time with macroscopic 3D cameras for a
British TV series, giving a vivid close-up of natural wonders on
a scale so tiny the naked human eye cannot discern them.
"Micro Monsters 3D With David Attenborough", a six-part
series, will air in June and July on Sky 3D, part of Rupert
Murdoch's BSkyB pay-TV group.
Much of the filming took place in a studio in London where
exotic bugs were provided by Martin French, an accountant with a
lifelong passion for insects who keeps 14,000 of them in his
garden shed in the provincial city of Norwich, eastern England.
"When you see something as beautiful as this, you can't fail
to fall in love with it," French told Reuters, gazing fondly at
a target mantis, a delicate insect with a distinctive yellow
circle on its back, as it walked all over his hand.
At a presentation of the new TV series at a hotel in London,
French produced millipedes, giant beetles and even a tarantula
out of plastic boxes and passed them around as if they were
particularly cute kittens.
During filming, he had to make sure the conditions were
right in the studio for his insects to engage in the same
natural behaviour they adopt in the wild, but in front of the
large, unwieldy cameras.
In one stomach-churning sequence, a male praying mantis
gently approaches a female from behind, but she suddenly turns
on him, bites his head off and starts devouring him.
Astonishingly, the male's rear end still succeeds in latching
onto the female and fertilising her despite the damage done.
In another scene, a Portia spider spends hours positioning
herself in exactly the right spot before pouncing on an
unsuspecting St Andrews Cross spider in a terrifying show of
predatory precision.
"In 3D, these creatures are simply miraculous," said
Attenborough, the illustrious British natural history
broadcaster who presents the series, in a statement.
The series is the fifth collaboration between Sky and
Attenborough, who is better-known for his six decades of
programme-making for the publicly funded BBC.
Attenborough's warm, authoritative voice is instantly
recognisable to generations of TV viewers who learned everything
they know about wildlife from his flagship BBC programmes, from
"Zoo Quest" in the 1950s to "Frozen Planet" in 2011.
Attracting Attenborough to make nature programmes has been a
coup for Sky as it takes on the BBC in a field in which the
public broadcaster has traditionally excelled.
Sky has set itself a target of increasing its investment in
original British content by 50 percent over the next three years
and expects to invest 600 million pounds ($913 million) a year
in such programmes by 2014.