LONDON, Sept 1 British businessman David Frost has called on the country's ministers to defy opposition to plans that would ease restrictions on building in the countryside, the Times reported on Thursday.

Frost, the departing chief of the British Chambers of Commerce, told the newspaper that the government must "hold its course" as the controversy intensifies over proposed changes that would create a "presumption in favour of sustainable development."

Frost, whose organisation represents 100,000 businesses employing more than five million people, said the government would damage economic growth if it reneged.

Business groups argue that the reforms are vital to streamline building and revitalise growth. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)