LONDON Oct 6 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Telegraph
IKEA UK CHIEF WANTS TO DOUBLE SIZE OF BUSINESS BY 2020
The new head of IKEA UK, Gillian Drakeford, said
she wants to double the furniture retailer's market share from
just above 6 percent to more than 12 percent by 2020 and
increase IKEA UK's annual turnover to more than 2 billion pounds
($3.2 billion) by opening more stores and expanding online.
PENSION CORPORATION EYES 1.2 BILLION POUND FLOAT
Pension Corporation, a specialist insurer for defined
benefit retirement schemes has discussed a possible stock market
listing with investors as it looks to raise capital to support
growth.
CVC COLLECTS $865 MLN DIVIDEND FROM FORMULA ONE
Private equity group CVC, the largest single shareholder in
Formula One, has banked an $865 million dividend from the motor
racing business for the financial year to December 2012.
CHINESE CHEMICALS GIANT TO LIST IN LONDON
Chinese chemical company Tianhe Chemicals, which postponed a
London float in 2011 and had since planned to list in Hong Kong,
has switched its sights back to London again and is looking to
go public by March next year.
TESCO INVESTORS URGE CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO CUT PRICES
A top-10 Tesco shareholder said Chief Executive
Philip Clarke needed to be more aggressive with its turnaround
plan, including cutting prices in the UK, and was running out of
time to prove to shareholders he was the right man for the job.
The Sunday Times
SERCO FACES GOVERNMENT INVESTIGATION
Global outsourcing group Serco faces a wide-ranging
government investigation into its largest state contracts. Its
UK and Europe Chief Executive Jeremy Stafford is expected to
leave, according to sources.
HOUSE OF FRASER SPEEDS UP FLOAT PLANS
Department store House of Fraser is accelerating plans for a
stock market float early next year and is expected to appoint
bankers in the next few weeks.
ROYAL MAIL COULD PAY NO TAX FOR YEARS AFTER FLOAT
The prospectus for Royal Mail's London listing reveals it
may not have to pay corporation tax for several years, after
building up a backlog of 2.8 billion pounds of losses against
which it can claim tax relief.
RBS ACCUSED OF BLOCKING HOUSING BUILDING
State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland has been accused
of blocking house building on 1 billion pounds worth of
property, acquired through repossessions, despite the
government's push for more new homes to be constructed.
TESCO UNDER PRESSURE OVER TURKISH BUSINESS
Tesco shareholders have called on the supermarket to come up
with a plan to shake-up its loss-making Turkish business or sell
the 191-store Kipa chain.
The Independent on Sunday
RITZ VALUED AT 735 MLN POUNDS AS RECEIVES BID APPROACHES
The Barclay brothers have received several unsolicited
approaches to buy The Ritz hotel in London, according to its
latest accounts, leading directors to value it at more than 735
million pounds.
The Observer
BANK INTERN'S FATHER CALLS FOR STRICTER EMPLOYMENT LAWS
The father of German Moritz Erhardt, a 21-year-old banking
intern who was found dead at his London accommodation in August
after allegedly working for 72 hours without sleep, has called
on the UK government to introduce stricter employment
legislation to prevent such long working hours.