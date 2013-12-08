LONDON Dec 8 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Telegraph

LONDON MAYOR'S ADVISER ADMITS "BORIS AIRPORT" MAY BE DUMPED

Mayor of London Boris Johnson's aviation adviser Daniel Moylan has admitted that proposals for a new hub airport in the Thames Estuary are "at risk" of being ditched by the government's airports commission when it publishes a shortlist of options for additional runway capacity in the southeast of England.

Commission chairman Howard Davies is expected to publish the shortlist on Dec. 17.

CENTRICA BOSS SAYS STOP THE ATTACKS

Roger Carr, chairman of Centrica, has turned on the critics of the "Big Six" energy companies, saying that ill-judged attacks will put off investors.

He said any attempt to enforce price caps was illogical and would be a threat to the "financial fabric" of the energy companies.

EU TO DELAY CRACKDOWN ON "RIP-OFF" MOBILE BILLS

A radical EU reform of the mobile sector designed to bring down roaming charges by 2016 will be delayed by as much as three years.

The European Commission wanted the measures passed into law before next summer's European Parliament elections, in spite of strong opposition from telecommunications companies. But sources close to the process now say the deadline will not be met.

BA LAUNCHES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PENSION TRUSTEES

British Airways has launched a legal action to try to prevent the trustees of its deficit-laden pension scheme increasing the amount the airline must pay into the scheme.

DUTCH OBJECT TO 3 BLN STG NUCLEAR SELL-OFF

British government plans to raise 3 billion pounds ($4.9 billion) from the sale of its stake in the nuclear company Urenco are facing mounting Dutch political pressure, which could delay any deal for at least a year.

The Sunday Times

CUADRILLA CHIEF PLEDGES BILLIONS TO VILLAGES

Allan Campbell, founder of shale-gas explorer Cuadrilla Resources, wants to hand towns and villages billions of pounds from what he calls "the people's gas".

He said his company had discovered "another North Sea" but bemoaned the lack of political will to develop it.

BATCHELOR, EX-CEO OF DOMINO'S PIZZA, TO JOIN SAGA TO DELIVER FLOAT

Saga, the provider of holidays and insurance to the over-50s, which intends to seek a London listing, says its next chief executive will be Lance Batchelor, who resigned as chief executive of Domino's Pizza.

PAWNBROKER H&T MAY JOIN RACE FOR ALBEMARLE & BOND

Pawnbroker H&T Group is weighing a takeover offer for its rival Albemarle & Bond, which is buckling under a 50 million pound ($82 million) debt mountain, the newspaper reported.