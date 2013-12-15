LONDON Dec 15 British newspapers reported the
The Sunday Times
SPORTS DIRECT FOUNDER PLANS ADIDAS SHARE RAID
Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct
could start buying Adidas shares in an
attempt to exert pressure on the German sportswear manufacturer
which refused to let its shops sell next season's Chelsea
football kit.
INVESTORS TELL RSA TO SELL UP
Large investors in RSA have written to the British
insurer demanding it put itself up for sale, after it warned on
profits for the third time in six weeks and its chief executive,
Simon Lee, resigned on Friday.
ABRAMOVICH JR BUYS 110 MLN STG OILFIELD
Zoltav Resources, the oil company backed by Arkadiy
Abramovich, son of Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich,
is poised to make a 110 million pound acquisition in Russia.
The target is an oilfield in Saratov, Western Russia, owned
by Valentin Bukhtoyarov who has a 32 percent stake in Zoltav
Resources. The deal could be announced as soon as Monday.
BT PLOTS RETURN TO MOBILE PHONES NEXT YEAR
BT will begin selling mobile phones again next year,
more than a decade after spinning off its mobile service which
became branded as 02.
"Customers expect us to offer mobile extension to our
existing services," said BT Chief Executive Gavin Patterson.
"We'll come to the market in the next year."
BT will not buy a mobile network but will use its own
wireless internet hotspots and rent network capacity from mobile
phone provider EE .
The Sunday Telegraph
RSA TO OFFLOAD PERIPHERAL BUSINESSES
British insurer RSA is looking to sell peripheral
operations in eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia as it
attempts to fund the 500 million pounds investors say it needs
in fresh capital.
Chief Executive Martin Scicluna, who took the helm on Friday
after the resignation of Simon Lee, wants to offload
capital-intensive businesses that need further investment such
as operations in Poland, Colombia, Mexico and Singapore, the
Sunday Telegraph reported citing unnamed sources.
UK GOVT BACKS COAL ENERGY REVOLUTION
The British government has signalled support for a new
technology which aims to extract gas from offshore coal
reserves.
Michael Fallon, business and energy minister, has set up a
working party to investigate the process after meeting a
provider of the technique over the weekend.
The process, known as "coal gasification", pumps oxygen and
steam into coal seams releasing gas which can be collected.
Britain has major coal seam beneath the seabed off the
country's coast.
KIEHL'S TO DOUBLE UK STORES IN 5 YEARS
Kiehl's, the premium skincare brand owned by L'Oreal
, plans to open 24 stores over the next five years as
part of plans to grow the business globally.
RETAILER STEPS IN TO SAVE BARRATTS
Shoe retailer Pavers has made a rescue offer for footwear
chain Barratts, which went into administration last month for
the third time in four years.
Pavers, which is being advised by Ernst & Young, is offering
more than the 5 million pound cash injection Barratts failed to
secure from investors and has put in a final offer for the
business.
The Sunday Express
TESCO BOSS WARNED MUST DELIVER OVER CHRISTMAS
Major shareholders in British supermarket chain Tesco
have warned the group's chief executive, Philip Clarke,
that his job will be in the firing line if the firm fails to
deliver over Christmas.
The Mail on Sunday
LLOYDS CHIEFS FACE CUT IN BONUSES
Bonuses worth 700,000 pounds could be taken away from former
directors of Lloyds in the wake of the bank's
mis-selling of investment and protection policies.
Former Chief Executive Eric Daniels and retail bank boss
Helen Weir are due nearly 350,000 pounds each in shares early
next year as the last portion of 2010 bonuses.
But the bonuses could be taken away after the bank was fined
28 million pounds by the Financial Conduct Authority last week.