LONDON Dec 15 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Sunday Times

SPORTS DIRECT FOUNDER PLANS ADIDAS SHARE RAID

Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct could start buying Adidas shares in an attempt to exert pressure on the German sportswear manufacturer which refused to let its shops sell next season's Chelsea football kit.

INVESTORS TELL RSA TO SELL UP

Large investors in RSA have written to the British insurer demanding it put itself up for sale, after it warned on profits for the third time in six weeks and its chief executive, Simon Lee, resigned on Friday.

ABRAMOVICH JR BUYS 110 MLN STG OILFIELD

Zoltav Resources, the oil company backed by Arkadiy Abramovich, son of Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, is poised to make a 110 million pound acquisition in Russia.

The target is an oilfield in Saratov, Western Russia, owned by Valentin Bukhtoyarov who has a 32 percent stake in Zoltav Resources. The deal could be announced as soon as Monday.

BT PLOTS RETURN TO MOBILE PHONES NEXT YEAR

BT will begin selling mobile phones again next year, more than a decade after spinning off its mobile service which became branded as 02.

"Customers expect us to offer mobile extension to our existing services," said BT Chief Executive Gavin Patterson. "We'll come to the market in the next year."

BT will not buy a mobile network but will use its own wireless internet hotspots and rent network capacity from mobile phone provider EE .

The Sunday Telegraph

RSA TO OFFLOAD PERIPHERAL BUSINESSES

British insurer RSA is looking to sell peripheral operations in eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia as it attempts to fund the 500 million pounds investors say it needs in fresh capital.

Chief Executive Martin Scicluna, who took the helm on Friday after the resignation of Simon Lee, wants to offload capital-intensive businesses that need further investment such as operations in Poland, Colombia, Mexico and Singapore, the Sunday Telegraph reported citing unnamed sources.

UK GOVT BACKS COAL ENERGY REVOLUTION

The British government has signalled support for a new technology which aims to extract gas from offshore coal reserves.

Michael Fallon, business and energy minister, has set up a working party to investigate the process after meeting a provider of the technique over the weekend.

The process, known as "coal gasification", pumps oxygen and steam into coal seams releasing gas which can be collected.

Britain has major coal seam beneath the seabed off the country's coast.

KIEHL'S TO DOUBLE UK STORES IN 5 YEARS

Kiehl's, the premium skincare brand owned by L'Oreal , plans to open 24 stores over the next five years as part of plans to grow the business globally.

RETAILER STEPS IN TO SAVE BARRATTS

Shoe retailer Pavers has made a rescue offer for footwear chain Barratts, which went into administration last month for the third time in four years.

Pavers, which is being advised by Ernst & Young, is offering more than the 5 million pound cash injection Barratts failed to secure from investors and has put in a final offer for the business.

The Sunday Express

TESCO BOSS WARNED MUST DELIVER OVER CHRISTMAS

Major shareholders in British supermarket chain Tesco have warned the group's chief executive, Philip Clarke, that his job will be in the firing line if the firm fails to deliver over Christmas.

The Mail on Sunday

LLOYDS CHIEFS FACE CUT IN BONUSES

Bonuses worth 700,000 pounds could be taken away from former directors of Lloyds in the wake of the bank's mis-selling of investment and protection policies.

Former Chief Executive Eric Daniels and retail bank boss Helen Weir are due nearly 350,000 pounds each in shares early next year as the last portion of 2010 bonuses.

But the bonuses could be taken away after the bank was fined 28 million pounds by the Financial Conduct Authority last week.