LONDON Feb 23 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
RSA'S HESTER PLANS 800 MLN STG CASH CALL
RSA Chief Executive Stephen Hester will launch an
800 million pound ($1.33 billion) rights issue when the insurer
reports its full-year results on Thursday in an effort to repair
to the firm's balance sheet. JPMorgan and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch have been hired to handle the
fundraising.
FAST-FOOD GROUP SSP HIRES BANKS FOR 2 BLN STG FLOAT
The catering group behind the Upper Crust chain has
appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to
advise on a potential 2 billion pound float expected this
summer.
HSBC CHIEF'S SALARY COULD DOUBLE TO COUNTER BONUS CAP
HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver is to be
offered a huge salary increase to get around new European Union
rules that limit bankers bonuses. Analysts believe his salary
could double.
The Sunday Telegraph
PUT INVESTMENT, ENERGY AT HEART OF BRITAIN'S BUDGET - CBI
Business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry
(CBI) has told Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne that
investment and energy should be at the heart of next month's
budget if economic growth is to continue, according to its
submission to the Treasury.
RBS FACES DRAMATIC OVERHAUL
Royal Bank Of Scotland Chief Executive Ross McEwan
will deliver a strategic review of the bank on Thursday, telling
customers it will retune itself to focus on the UK economy and
have fewer international operations.
INSURER RSA TO CANCEL DIVIDEND AFTER FRAUD, FLOODS
Insurer RSA will axe its dividend for 2013 as it
counts the cost of fraud at its Irish business and the winter
floods in Britain.
BACARDI SEES GAP FOR BOURBON MAKER IN PORTFOLIO
The Chief Executive of Bacardi, the world's largest
privately-owned spirits group, said the company wants to add a
bourbon to its portfolio, with analysts pinpointing Jack
Daniel's owner Brown-Forman as a possible target.
JUST-EAT HIRES BARCLAYS TO WOO INVESTORS AHEAD OF IPO
Online takeaway service Just-Eat has hired Barclays
to talk to potential investors ahead of a stock market listing
valuing the company at as much as 900 million pounds later this
year. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are already advising the
venture capital-backed company and its shareholders.
The Mail on Sunday
LAWMAKERS ACCUSE BARCLAYS OF INCOMPETENCE OVER PPI CLAIMS
British lawmakers have accused Barclays of
"incompetence" after some of its staff were given the wrong
rules for awarding compensation over the mis-selling of payment
protection insurance (PPI). MP and Treasury Select Committee
member John Mann said he plans to raise the issue with Financial
Conduct Authority.
CO-OP ANNUAL RESULTS WILL BE 'UGLY' - CEO
The Chief Executive of the Co-Operative Group Euan
Sutherland said the food-to-funerals group will report some
"very ugly" numbers in its annual results in March, after its
banking arm was hit by a capital shortfall.