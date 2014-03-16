LONDON, March 16 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Sunday Times

JIMMY CHOO, ALDERMORE EYE STOCK MARKET FLOATS

Labelux, the owners of Jimmy Choo, have held a round of meetings with investment bankers in recent weeks to discuss floating a minority stake in the luxury shoe retailer in a deal that could value it at 1 billion pounds ($1.66 billion).

Private equity group Anacap have hired Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank to prepare new British bank Aldermore for an autumn listing which could value it between 800-900 million pounds.

INVESTORS PUT PRESSURE ON TESCO TO CUT BACK ON PRICES

Several of Tesco's top investors are pressuring the grocer to retaliate against the price war launched by rival Morrisons last week.

BHP READIES BUYBACK BONANZA

BHP Billiton , the world's biggest mining company, is preparing to launch a multi billion-pound share buy back programme as soon as this summer.

SERCO FINANCE CHIEF TO LEAVE

Outsourcer Serco's finance chief Andrew Jenner has told chairman Alastair Lyons that he plans to leave the company after 12 years as finance boss.

The Sunday Telegraph

SUPERMARKET MARGINS FORECAST TO HIT RECORD LOW

The largest institutional investors in Britain's grocers are readying themselves for profit margins to hit as low as 1 percent after Morrisons declared a price war to try to stop a decline in sales.

ANNE SUMMERS SEEKS BUYER FOR KNICKERBOX

Lingerie and adult toys retailer Ann Summers has hired KPMG to run a sale process for its underwear brand Knickerbox.

LLOYDS TO LEND AN EXTRA 1 BLN STG TO SMES

Lloyds Bank has pledged to lend an additional 1 billion pounds to small and medium-sized enterprises over the coming year.

IFRS ACCOUNTING REGULATOR UNDER FIRE FROM EUROPE POLITICIANS

European politicians are questioning whether the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, which helps to govern global accounting rules, is "best suited" to the position.

Mail on Sunday

CO-OP HIRES PRIVATE EYES TO INVESTIGATE BOARDROOM LEAKS

The Co-operative Group has hired private investigators Kroll to investigate a series of boardroom leaks that triggered the sudden resignation of the company's chief executive Euan Sutherland last week.

Financial Times Weekend

RUSSIAN COMPANIES PULL BILLIONS FROM WEST OVER THREAT OF UKRAINE SANCTIONS

Fears that U.S. sanctions over the Crimean crisis could lead to a painful asset freeze are prompting Russians firms such as former state-owned banks Sberbank and VTB, as well as energy group Lukoil, to pull billions of dollars out of Western banks.