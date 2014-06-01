LONDON, June 1 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not
independently verified these media reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
The Sunday Times
LLOYD'S TO QUIT ICONIC CITY HEADQUARTERS
Lloyd's of London is in talks to leave its
landmark headquarters for a nearby skyscraper nicknamed Gotham
City.
Relocation of the market - the nerve centre of the world's
insurance industry - would significantly reshape the heart of
the square mile.
CANCER TRIALS SUCCESS SHORES UP ASTRA DIRECTORS
Directors at AstraZeneca have been given a boost
with the release of promising trial results for new drugs to
fight lung and ovarian cancer.
ISRAELI TYCOON PURSUES SOROS OVER LOSS OF AFRICAN MINES
The Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz will launch a
multi-billion-pound lawsuit this month against George Soros and
Rio Tinto after his rights to the most prized
iron ore deposit in Africa were revoked.
The suit, to be filed at the High Court in London, is
expected to allege that Rio Tinto formed a conspiracy with Soros
and Global Witness, a campaign group funded by him, to force
Steinmetz out of the Simandou project in Guinea.
WOODFORD SEEKS DEAL TO AVERT FOOTSIE CHAOS
Investment guru Neil Woodford is in talks about a
multi-billion-pound deal with his former employer that will see
him take back large stakes in some of Britain's biggest
companies.
Woodford wants to secure control of the stakes from Invesco
Perpetual in an off-market deal that will avoid creating
havoc in share prices.
RAC DRIVES TO MARKET WITH 2 BLN STG LISTING
Breakdown company RAC is set for a float that could value it
at 2 billion pounds ($3.35 billion)- and bring a bumper payday
for its private equity owners.
Carlyle, the American buyout firm, is close to hiring
investment banks to list RAC on the London market.
TESCO HITS NEW LOW AS SALES CRUMBLE
Tesco risks being forced into another profit
warning later this year unless it halts the collapse in sales at
its British stores, analysts and shareholders have warned.
REUBENS TAKE ON RAF IN DOGFIGHT OVER NORTHOLT
Billionaire property moguls David and Simon Reuben have
launched a legal challenge to halt the soaring number of
civilian flights at RAF Northolt, the airport used by the Queen
and prime minister.
JAPANESE PLOT RAID ON BNP IN AMERICA
Japan's biggest banks are considering a bid for the American
operations of BNP Paribas as the French financial
giant fights U.S. regulators over a possible $10 billion fine
for sanction busting.
CENTRICA LOSES ANOTHER TOP BOSS
The top-level exodus from Centrica, owner of British
Gas, has gathered pace with the departure of mergers and
acquisitions chief Russell Alton.
The Sunday Telegraph
INVESTORS TELL WATCHDOG TO BAN "JUNK" COMPANIES FROM LONDON
A group of powerful institutional investors has demanded
that City regulators tighten the UK's listing rules to ban
sub-standard foreign companies from floating in London.
TSB IN LINE FOR 450 MLN STG IPO DOWRY
Lloyds Banking Group has given TSB a 450 million
pound dowry as part of its planned 1.5 billion pound stock
market float.
The state-backed bank, which last week launched an initial
public offering of 25 percent of the new challenger bank, has
bequeathed the money in relation to the new bank's technology
platform.
ACTIVIST TAKES NBNK STAKE IN BID TO SUE LLOYDS
Crystal Amber, the activist investor, has built a stake in
cash shell NBNK in an effort to persuade it to take on Lloyds
Banking Group over what it considers to be the botched TSB sales
process.
HOBERMAN'S MADE IT BACK TO THE MARKET
Brent Hoberman is to return to the stock market after a
nine-year absence with the flotation of MADE.com.
Mr Hoberman, one of the poster boys of the
turn-of-the-century dotcom bubble, is chairman of the online
furniture retailer, which has hired a trio of banks to bring it
to the public market.
FCA MONITORS GOOGLE'S MOVE INTO PRICE COMPARISON INDUSTRY
Google is being monitored by the City watchdog
over its price comparison service amid fears the search giant is
using anti-competitive behaviour against rivals in the sector.
ANESCO CALLS IN ADVISERS
Anesco, the fast growing green energy business, has hired
bankers at DC Advisory to explore a potential sale of the
company.
BRIDGESTONE AIMS TO RIVAL KWIK-FIT
Bridgestone, the world's largest tyre manufacturer,
is considering acquiring up to 500 tyre garages in the UK to go
head-to-head with retailer Kwik-Fit.
AUCTION FOR BUREAU DE CHANGE CHAIN
International Currency Exchange, one of the world's largest
bureau de change businesses, is up for sale just weeks after
rival Travelex was sold to the owner of UAE Exchange for 1
billion pounds.
Mail on Sunday
TROUBLED TESCO TO SELL HOUSE OF FRASER GOODS
Supermarket giant Tesco has signed a ground-breaking deal
with House of Fraser to sell the department store's
products through its website in its latest bid to revive
slumping sales.
CHINESE CHECK INTO LONDON WITH TEN HOTELS
Chinese hotelier Dorsett Hotels and Resorts is planning a
big expansion drive into London by opening ten hotels over the
next three to four years.
($1 = 0.5962 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)