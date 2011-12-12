* Survey finds companies fearful of potential expense
* Reforms could cost UK firms 100 billion pounds - minister
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Dec 12 British firms are fearful
of proposed European Union pension reforms that may require them
to put billions of pounds into defined benefit pension plans,
potentially spurring a trend to end such schemes, a survey
showed on Monday.
More that two thirds of the businesses polled said they were
worried by the proposals, according to a survey of 160 firms by
the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) employers' lobby
group and investment consultancy Towers Watson.
The European Commission, the EU's executive body, has
proposed that defined benefit schemes - which promise staff a
pension based on their salaries - should be subject to stricter
solvency rules, similar to those applied to insurance companies.
This would increase the funding targets for such pension
schemes and reduce the length of time companies have to cover
any shortfall in the funds backing the plans.
Pensions Minister Steve Webb said last week the EU reforms
could cost British companies 100 billion pounds ($155
billion)and vowed to fight the proposals, according to media
reports.
CBI Chief Policy Director Katja Hall said the Commission was
refusing to listen to the concerns of companies, who were
already closing defined benefit scheme because of the rising
costs of funding them.
"What's completely unacceptable is Brussels' plan to impose
further costs on firms operating defined benefit pensions at a
time like this, when the protection in place has already proven
itself during the economic crisis," she said.
The survey found two thirds of firms were worried the
increasing expense of supporting their schemes would leave them
with less room to invest in their business.
As a result a majority (64 percent) of those companies still
providing defined benefit schemes were either planning to close
their schemes completely or make changes to it within the next
two years, the survey said.
Active membership of private sector defined benefit schemes
in Britain fell to 2.1 million last year from 3 million in 2006,
according to the Office for National Statistics.
(Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Tim Castle/Ruth
Pitchford)