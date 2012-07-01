LONDON, July 1 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH:
INVESTORS TURN ON BARCLAYS CEO DIAMOND
Two of Barclays' leading shareholders have demanded
the removal of Bob Diamond, the chief executive, and Marcus
Agius, its chairman, as the firestorm surrounding the bank
intensifies.
NEW AVIVA CHAIRMAN DRAWS UP SALE PLANS
British insurer is considering selling or closing up to a
fifth of its business divisions.
ASTRAZENECA FACES ATTACK OVER 2.2 BLN STG U.S. VENTURE
Drugs giant will face questions from investors after
announcing that it is to pay $3.4 billion towards the buyout of
Amylin.
VODAFONE CEO HITS BACK AT 'SIMPLISTIC' CRITICISM OVER TAX
Vittorio Colao, chief executive of the British phone group,
told the Sunday Telegraph that Vodafone would pay more
corporation tax in Britain if the government handed back some of
the 5.96 billion pounds the company was required to pay up front
for access to mobile spectrum.
GLENCORE COULD ABANDON XSTRATA DEAL
Glencore CEO Glasenberg is preparing to walk away
from the company's merger deal with rival Xstrata.
SEYMOUR PIERCE SALE IS A STEP CLOSER
The British investment bank is in the final stages of being
sold to a financial institution from the former Soviet Union.
THE SUNDAY TIMES:
FBI PROBES BARCLAYS RATES TRADERS
Agents at the FBI's Washington headquarters are conducting
an inquiry into the group accused last week by regulators of
conspiring to rig interest rates.
CHINESE SIGNAL INTEREST IN 2 BLN STG INVENSYS TAKEOVER
China South Locomotive is understood to be in the early
stages of plotting a move for the British engineering company.
GLENCORE IN CRUNCH DEAL TALKS WITH QATAR
Glencore's CEO is to hold a 'showdown' meeting this week
with Qatar's state investment fund in a bid to save the Xstrata
deal.
RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE EYES DR MARTENS
Pamplona Capital, an investment fund backed by Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman, is in the running to pay up to 200
million pounds for British boot maker Dr Martens.
THE OBSERVER:
THROW OUT BANK CHEATS, CABLE TELLS SHAREHOLDERS
British Business Secretary Vince Cable urged shareholders in
UK banks to "rise up and purge" their companies of corrupt
executives, whom he said had allowed 'systemic abuse' to take
root in the banking system.
FINANCIAL MAIL ON SUNDAY:
BANK RATE FIXERS MAY FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES
Andrew Tyrie, head of the British parliament's Treasury
Select Committee, said the LIBOR interest-rate fixing scandal
could lead to criminal charges against individuals.
GLENCORE BOSS EXPECTED TO SWEETEN XSTRATA OFFER
Xstrata shareholders expect Glencore boss Glasenberg to
increase his offer to more than 3 Glencore shares for every
Xstrata share.
