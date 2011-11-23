LONDON Nov 23 Britain's aviation
regulator will be given new powers to promote the interests of
passengers, including the ability to fine airports for poor
performance, according to proposals put forward by Britain's
transport secretary Justine Greening.
The draft Civil Aviation Bill, published on Wednesday, is
expected to replace the current system, under which the Civil
Aviation Authority (CAA) regulates and controls pricing at
Britain's largest airports.
It outlines plans for a new licensing systems for larger
hubs and to allow the CAA to impose penalties of up to 10
percent of an airport's annual turnover.
"The proposals are designed to modernise key elements of the
regulatory framework for civil aviation in the UK, to enable the
sector to increase its contribution to economic growth without
compromising high standards," Greening said in a statement.
"Much of our aviation regulation is governed by 1980s
legislation and needs to be updated. This draft Bill offers a
package of reforms to make both regulation and the sanctions
which support it flexible, proportionate, targeted and
effective."
The CAA will also oversee investment in airport improvements
and provide airport users with information about airline and
airport performance.
The draft bill also suggests that some aviation security
functions be transferred to the CAA from central government.
However, the responsibility for setting aviation security policy
will remain with Greening.
Britain's two largest airports are London's Heathrow, run by
Ferrovial unit BAA, and Gatwick, run by Global
Infrastructure Partners.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Adveith Nair)