LONDON Oct 3 Britain's aviation regulator on Thursday proposed that Heathrow, the country's busiest airport, cap its charges so that they rise in line with inflation.

London's Heathrow airport had submitted a plan to the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) seeking to raise tariffs for airlines by 4.6 percent above inflation, as measured by the retail prices index (RPI), for the five years from April 2014.

The CAA said it was satisfied with a plan by London's second airport Gatwick, which has proposed to raise average prices by 0.5 percent above RPI for seven years.

"Tackling the upward drift in Heathrow's prices is essential to safeguard its globally competitive position," CAA chairman Deirdre Hutton said in a statement as the agency published its final proposals for consultation.