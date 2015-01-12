LONDON Jan 12 Mondelez International,
maker of Cadbury Creme Eggs, has tweaked the recipe of the
chocolate shell of its gooey treats ahead of their main Easter
selling season, sparking an angry response in Cadbury's home
market of Britain.
U.S. group Mondelez said on Monday the Creme Egg would now
use a "standard, traditional Cadbury milk chocolate" for its
shell, rather than sharing the same recipe as Cadbury Dairy Milk
chocolate as it has in the past.
The move prompted a furious response from some shoppers in
Britain, where trade unions and some politicians were critical
of the sale of the near two-centuries-old Cadbury brand to
Mondelez's predecessor company, Kraft, in 2010.
"OUTRAGED!" said a woman with the Twitter handle
@louise_gaul. "Leave our eggs alone!"
The change only affects Creme Eggs in Britain, since those
sold in the United States are manufactured by Hershey.
Mondelez, which last year stopped selling Cadbury chocolate
coins, also reduced the number of Creme Eggs sold in its
multi-packs to five from six, citing "a range of economic
factors".
The price of cocoa based on London futures contracts rose
13.1 percent last year, while the New York price
climbed 7.4 percent.
