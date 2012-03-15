Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 15 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday discussed financial regulation and the global economic situation with senior American financiers in New York, including Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein.
During a lunch at the New York Stock Exchange as part of a three-day trip to the United States, Cameron met Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, BlackRock's Larry Fink, George Soros and other leading figures from the world of finance.
Cameron's office issued a list of attendees but gave no further details of the content of the meeting. (Reporting by Matt Falloon; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct