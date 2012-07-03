LONDON, July 3 Greater banking integration in
the euro zone would not necessarily be a fundamental change for
Britain as long there are proper safeguards in place, British
Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.
"If the 17 countries of the euro zone bring about a banking
union for themselves, which I think frankly they need to do ....
and if we can get proper safeguards in place then that wouldn't
be a fundamental change for us," Cameron told a parliamentary
committee.
Euro zone countries plan greater banking integration as one
measure to help deal with the region's sovereign debt crisis,
prompting fears in Britain that the move could impact London's
role as a regional financial hub.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, Editing by Matt Falloon)