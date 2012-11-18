* Conservatives lagging in polls after difficult year
* Australian adviser seen restoring direction to party
* Party denies appointment indicates shift to the right
By Tim Castle
LONDON, Nov 18 British Prime Minister David
Cameron has hired an Australian political strategist to
mastermind his party's re-election campaign and draw a line
under months of policy reversals that have seen his
Conservatives slump in popularity.
The party said on Sunday Cameron had appointed Lynton Crosby
as an adviser for national polls due in 2015, days after the
Conservatives crashed to a bruising defeat in a parliamentary
by-election in a bellwether middle England seat.
Crosby was the mastermind of two winning campaigns for
London Mayor Boris Johnson, securing the flamboyant former
journalist - seen as a potential rival to Cameron - a second
term in May against a national anti-Conservative trend.
"(Crosby) will bring a sense of direction, a sense of
strategy," said prominent Conservative commentator Iain Dale.
"This year has been a complete shambles for the Conservative
party," he told BBC TV.
Cameron, who travels to a summit in Brussels this week in
search of a real-terms cut in the European Union budget, has
struggled to impose direction on his administration since an
unpopular budget in March that left his ministers looking out of
touch with voters.
He has stumbled over a series of policy u-turns and is under
pressure from Conservative rebels who want Britain to dilute its
relationship with the European Union.
His party, ruling in coalition with the smaller Liberal
Democrats, trails opposition Labour in opinion polls and faces
an uphill battle to reconnect with Britons whose incomes have
been squeezed in a deficit-busting austerity programme.
Crosby has a reputation for running campaigns focusing hard
on populist issues such as immigration and crime, and steered
former Australian prime minister John Howard to four successive
election victories between 1996 and 2004.
He had less luck in Britain in 2005 with his national
election campaign for Michael Howard, Cameron's predecessor as
Conservative leader, which ended in defeat to Tony Blair's
Labour.
Opponents speculated that Crosby's appointment signalled a
shift to the right away from the centre-ground that Cameron has
cultivated to "detoxify" the Conservatives from an uncaring
image gained under former leader Margaret Thatcher.
But a Conservative party source denied policy would change
under Crosby's influence.
"He's a valuable addition to the team but the prime minister
knows his own mind. It's not an end to any of David Cameron's
ambitions for the Conservative party," the source said.