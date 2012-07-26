LONDON, July 26 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday reiterated his commitment to his government's deficit reduction plan and efforts to better regulate Britain's banking industry.

"My message today is clear and unequivocal. Be in no doubt: we will go on and finish the job," Cameron said at a trade and investment summit timed to capitalise on the London Olympics.

"And we're sorting out our financial system by ensuring proper regulation by the Bank of England," he added.

Worse than expected economic growth data on Wednesday prompted calls for Cameron to scale back his seven-year austerity plan to cut the budget deficit, the bedrock of his coalition government. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)