Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
LONDON, July 26 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday reiterated his commitment to his government's deficit reduction plan and efforts to better regulate Britain's banking industry.
"My message today is clear and unequivocal. Be in no doubt: we will go on and finish the job," Cameron said at a trade and investment summit timed to capitalise on the London Olympics.
"And we're sorting out our financial system by ensuring proper regulation by the Bank of England," he added.
Worse than expected economic growth data on Wednesday prompted calls for Cameron to scale back his seven-year austerity plan to cut the budget deficit, the bedrock of his coalition government. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 The Brazilian real gained on Tuesday to its strongest level in more than a year and a half, following a rise in capital inflows and after the central bank resumed currency intervention following a two-week pause.