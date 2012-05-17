MANCHESTER, England May 17 The European Central
Bank and core euro zone countries could do more to support
demand as Europe's leaders grapple with a debt crisis and
political turmoil, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Thursday.
"The idea that high deficit countries can borrow and spend
their way to recovery is a dangerous delusion," Cameron said in
remarks prepared for delivery in the northern city of
Manchester.
"But it is becoming increasingly clear that they are less
likely to be able to sustain that necessary adjustment
economically or politically unless the core of the euro zone,
including through the ECB, does more to support demand and share
the burden of adjustment," he said.
