BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 23 Prime Minister David Cameron's pledge to reform Britain's role in the European Union and seek voters' backing in a referendum before the end of 2017 will undermine the fragile UK economic recovery, his pro-EU deputy Nick Clegg said on Wednesday.
"Years and years of uncertainty because of a protracted, ill-defined renegotiation of our place in Europe is not in the national interest because it hits growth and jobs," the deputy prime minister told BBC television after Cameron gave a long-awaited speech on EU policy in London.
"The overwhelming priority of the British people is jobs, is growth, is a strong economy," Clegg added.
Clegg, who leads the junior coalition partner, the centre-left Liberal Democrats, has previously attacked Cameron's goal of clawing back powers from Brussels, describing it as a "false promise wrapped in a Union Jack".
Cameron promised to give Britons a straight referendum choice on whether to stay in the European Union or leave, provided he wins an election in 2015.
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.