UPDATE 1-China to strictly control local gov't debt quotas - fin min
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday.
LONDON Jan 21 British Prime Minister David Cameron will give his delayed and long-awaited speech on the European Union in London on Wednesday, Jan. 23, his office said on Monday.
Cameron postponed the speech last Friday because of the Algeria hostage crisis. He had originally been due to speak in Amsterdam.
"Wednesday morning in London fits best with the prime minister's schedule," Cameron's spokesman said.
