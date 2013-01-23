BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 23 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he would hold a referendum before the end of 2017 to decide whether Britain remains a member of the European Union, provided he wins the next election.
"It will be an in/out referendum," he said in a speech in London's financial district.
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.