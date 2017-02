LONDON Dec 1 A euro zone break-up would lead to a steep decline in the economic growth of European countries, including Britain, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

"If the euro fell apart what you would see is a very steep decline in the GDP, the economic growth, of all countries in Europe, including Britain ... because there would be massive dislocation, huge problems with European banks," he told ITV's This Morning programme.

