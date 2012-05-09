LONDON May 9 When the former editor of the
newspaper at the heart of Britain's phone hacking scandal
appears this week at a media inquiry, Prime Minister David
Cameron may have more to worry about than the paper's
proprietor, Rupert Murdoch.
Cameron's judgment will be under scrutiny when his friend
and former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks is quizzed at
an inquiry he reluctantly ordered to investigate the
relationship between the media, politicians and the public.
The inquiry has already produced evidence that a special
adviser to one of Cameron's ministerial allies gave advice to
Murdoch's News Corp as it tried to buy the rest of the
lucrative pay-TV firm BSkyB it did not already own.
Now Cameron's own ties - possibly including text messages
and emails - to Brooks and Andy Coulson, another Murdoch editor
who later became Cameron's spokesman, could be placed under the
spotlight, adding to the perception that Britain's leaders were
far too close to Murdoch's media empire.
"It's a worry because you just don't know what's there," one
lawmaker from Cameron's party told Reuters, speaking on
condition of anonymity because of the political sensitivity. "I
think it could be very difficult. I don't know any more than the
next person but I do have a sense that it is going to be
difficult."
Cameron has apologised for getting too close to Rupert and
James Murdoch, and they have in turn apologised for their slow
reaction to the hacking into voicemail of public figures and a
murdered schoolgirl.
But the impression that the prime minister and finance
minister George Osborne surrounded themselves with a coterie of
privileged individuals for cosy dinners and horse riding in the
British countryside has been pounced on by critics.
The timing is bad for Cameron, coming soon after a budget
that cut tax rates for the rich and a series of political
missteps.
"One of the problems that Cameron and Osborne have is that
the budget played into a storyline of them looking after their
mates," opposition Labour MP Chris Bryant, a critic of Cameron
and Murdoch, said. "And some of their mates, it turns out, were
James and Rupert Murdoch and Rebekah and Andy Coulson."
Brooks will be asked at the Leveson Inquiry about her long
friendship with Cameron and whether this deterred the police
from initially investigating allegations of criminality at the
Sunday tabloid she used to edit, the News of the World.
The Telegraph newspaper has reported that Cameron texted
Brooks up to 12 times a day, while the Times, quoting from a new
biography of Cameron, reported on Wednesday that he had texted
her before she quit to tell her to "keep her head up".
DAMNING DETAILS
Brooks has said it was Osborne's idea to appoint Coulson as
Cameron's spokesman. Coulson, who has said nothing in public
since his arrest in connection with the phone hacking
investigation last July, will appear before judge Brian Leveson
on Thursday. Brooks will appear on Friday.
"It would be fair to say that the timing is unhelpful," one
senior Conservative member of parliament said.
"It clearly contributes to the run of difficult news
stories, going from the budget through to local elections and
now Leveson," he said, referring to last week's elections where
the government suffered big losses.
An appearance by the Murdochs at the inquiry last month
revealed how a ministerial aide inappropriately sought to help
News Corp buy the rest of BSkyB.
The special adviser to Culture Minister Jeremy Hunt
immediately resigned, but many believe that Hunt himself, who is
also due to testify to the Leveson Inquiry, should go.
The details about Hunt came from an exchange of text
messages and emails between James Murdoch and his top lobbyist,
and it is the likely publication of contacts between Brooks and
Cameron that has many in the Conservative Party worried.
The Times said the two had met at social events in their
well-heeled town of Chipping Norton, texting each other
beforehand to make sure they were not seen together in public.
Brooks, instantly recognisable for her long red hair, has
been arrested on suspicion of phone hacking, bribing a public
official and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Dubbed by some the "fifth daughter" of Rupert Murdoch, she
edited the News of the World from 2000 to 2003 and went on to
edit the Sun daily tabloid for six years before stepping up to
run Murdoch's British newspaper arm from 2009 to 2011.
Cameron has admitted socialising with Brooks, together with
James Murdoch and others over Christmas in 2010, as the
government was deciding whether to approve the takeover of
BSkyB.
And in one of the most humiliating aspects of the
long-running saga, Cameron had to admit he had ridden a horse
with Brooks' husband, who is also an old school friend. The
horse was given to Brooks by the police and was seen as a symbol
of the extremely close ties in the upper echelons of the
establishment.
"It's going to be Chipping Norton and horses and he will be
asked once again about Raisa the horse," said Brian Cathcart, a
journalism professor and a founder of the Hacked Off group which
campaigned for the public inquiry into press standards.
"He just really doesn't want to go there."
Cameron's spokesman refused repeated requests for comment,
as did a spokeswoman for Brooks.
(Writing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Janet
McBride)