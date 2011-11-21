LONDON Nov 21 British Prime Minister David Cameron delivered a keynote address on the economy at the Confederation of British Industry's annual conference on Monday.

Following are highlights from the session.

UK GROWTH LAGGING

"In the last quarter, we grew faster than many EU countries, and faster than the average, but we are well behind where we need to be."

MORE FISCAL STIMULUS IS DANGEROUS

"We are recovering from a debt crisis, not a traditional recession. People who argue that traditional fiscal stimulus, extra spending funded by even more borrowing, is the right answer are not just wrong, but dangerously wrong."

NEED TO REBALANCE ECONOMY

"The previous model of growth in Britain -- a debt driven consumer boom stimulating a narrow economic boom -- is broken. We need a fundamental rebalancing of the economy: more investment, more exports, a broader base to an economic future."

DEALING WITH DEBT HARDER THAN EXPECTED

"Dealing with government deficits must be line one of our plan for recovery. Yes, getting debt under control is proving harder than anyone envisaged. High levels of public and private debt are proving to be a drag on growth, which in turn makes it more difficult to deal with those debts. But this also undermines further the case for adding to the national burden of debt with even more borrowing."

MUST STICK TO DEFICIT REDUCTION PLAN

"The overall message I hear is confidence is the key, and confidence depends on a proper programme for getting debt and deficvit under control. We've got to stick to that plan, that is absolutely vital."

INFRASTRUCTURE PLANS

"Next week the Chancellor (George Osborne) will be setting out the next stage of our plan to transform the nation's infrastructure, not with more government borrowing, but by using all the other tools at the government's disposal to take a more strategic and proactive approach to infrastructure."

NORWAY GAS DEAL

"Today I hosted Britain and Norway signing a 10-year deal to secure gas supplies and develop together over 1 billion pounds of Norwegian gas fields."

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT

"We do have a real problem today with youth unemployment. This has been getting worse over the last decade, even when the economy was growing, youth unemployment was getting worse. "There's no one single silver bullet, we have to got to improve standards in schools, and for university graduates we need to expand work placements, which we're doing, but have a very active work programme where we train and help people."

AIR PASSENGER DUTY

"On APD (air passenger duty), we've had very strong representations, not just from business, but from our farthest flung trading partners. We're looking across the piece about how we can try and make it fairer. We do face very straitened circumstances, so we can't just wave away taxes, or increase spending at will." (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)