* Cameron, Clegg defend coalition
* Conservative rebels angry with PM's compromises
* Hacking inquiry likely to cap difficult week for Cameron
By Mohammed Abbas and Tim Castle
BASILDON, England, May 8 British Prime Minister
David Cameron rallied behind his coalition with the Liberal
Democrats on Tuesday, hoping to revive its fortunes after big
losses in local elections, but tempting the wrath of an unruly
Conservative right.
Cameron and Lib Dem Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg renewed
their coalition vows in a rare joint appearance at a tractor
factory, pledging to see through an unpopular austerity plan and
to get a shrinking economy back on track.
Voters dished out a thrashing to both the Conservative and
Lib Dem parties in nationwide local council elections last week,
venting their anger after Britain fell back into recession after
two years of uncompromising spending cuts.
The loss of support rallied rebels on the right of Cameron's
party who blame his failure to win an outright parliamentary
majority on his centrist, modernising approach and who fear his
compact with Clegg will alienate right-wing voters at the 2015
election.
Speaking alongside Clegg, Cameron said the coalition was
committed to "a tough task getting even tougher", clinging to a
plan of cutting Britain's large budget deficit.
"We're finding it more difficult to get our economy
recovering," Cameron said. "It is tough right now for families
to make ends meet.
"We formed a coalition two years ago to try and deal with
these problems and I believe the need for that coalition - two
parties working together to solve the problems we have in our
country - is as important and necessary today as it was two
years ago."
Clegg, whose party has plummeted in popularity since forming
the coalition, said his party was also prepared for a further
two years of spending cuts to balance the books.
"Dealing with the deficit is a means to an end," he told
workers at the factory in the town of Basildon, 25 miles (40km)
east of London. "We suffered a socking great big heart attack at
the very centre of our British economy ... It's painstaking work
recovering from that."
Much has changed since a sunny May afternoon in 2010, when a
smiling Cameron and Clegg shared the stage in the garden of the
prime minister's office in Downing Street for a show of unity
after joining forces to end 13 years of Labour Party rule.
Cameron's austerity plan, opposed by Labour and some leading
economists, has been extended to seven years from an initial
five, the economy is shrinking and households are struggling to
square high inflation with meagre wage rises.
CALLS FOR CAMERON'S HEAD
Conservative lawmaker Nadine Dorries warned Cameron at the
weekend he could be deposed by anti-European Union party members
angry with his courting of the pro-European Lib Dems.
A win for charismatic Conservative Boris Johnson - a man who
has his eyes on leading the party one day - in London's mayoral
election took the sting out of last week's election thumping.
But it also reminded the party it has a successful politician in
its midst who shares some of its more traditional views.
Cameron, confident he still has the support of his party's
mainstream, ruled out any change in policy on Monday, saying the
lesson of the poll defeats was "not about tacking right or
moving left".
In a coalition that has pledged to stay together until 2015
in the national interest to deal with Britain's debts, the Lib
Dems are also struggling with their political consciences.
Support for the party has been in freefall since 2010, with
some of its grassroots members despairing at Clegg's decision to
join a Conservative-led government.
There has been speculation the party could break away from
the coalition before 2015 to give itself a fighting chance of
winning back some of its more left-wing voters.
Cutting an increasingly glum figure, Clegg said the parties
"came together to rescue, repair and reform our economy", but
admitted "it is only right that we now take stock".
With both men unwilling to use taxpayers' money to stimulate
a struggling economy, the government will hope the Bank of
England will on Thursday commit to more measures to boost demand
by buying assets with newly-created money.
However, economists do not expect the BoE to act, having
slashed interest rates to a record low and pumped 325 billion
pounds into the financial system.
Cameron can expect more flak this week when two former
allies appear at a judicial inquiry into a phone-hacking scandal
at one of Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers.
Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, who both served as News of
the World editors, will appear at the Leveson inquiry on
Thursday and Friday.
Coulson moved from the paper to become Cameron's spokesman,
while Brooks was a friend of the Conservative leader.
The hacking scandal has prompted searching questions over
the close relationship between police, politicians and the
press, with Cameron vulnerable to accusations of poor judgment
in his dealings with the two former Murdoch executives.
British media have reported Brooks was willing to release
text messages and emails between herself and the prime minister.
