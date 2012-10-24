* Cameron media team criticised, negative headlines mount
* Gaffes bury good economic news
* Conservative party discontent could affect 2015 election
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, Oct 24 Confidence in British Prime
Minister David Cameron is slipping after the delayed resignation
of a senior minister for swearing at a police officer added to a
pile of gaffes damaging his ruling Conservative Party.
Upstaged by the charismatic and popular mayor of London,
Cameron can ill afford to appear bumbling at a time when
restiveness within his own party is on the rise and a fight is
brewing over Britain's ties with Europe.
Yet, his public relations team seems unable to dispel a
growing perception of chaos in Cameron's office - stumbling from
one crisis to another and bogged down in trivialities as it
struggles to reduce a big budget deficit.
The resignation on Friday of Andrew Mitchell after allegedly
calling a policeman a "pleb" - an insult laden with snobbery -
drowned out what should have been a week of good news for
Cameron, with indicators pointing to a modest economic revival.
Mitchell, who denied using the word but admitted swearing,
received Cameron's support but resigned anyway after four weeks
of bad headlines, compounding the view of a dithering prime
minister unable to manage his party.
"The fact that this rolled on for four weeks has inevitably
done damage to us. It would have been a storm in a teacup had it
been dealt with swiftly and had Mr. Mitchell been despatched as
so many of our colleagues and I were saying," Conservative
lawmaker Andrew Percy told Reuters.
"The inability to communicate our message has been pretty
appalling to be honest," he added.
The "plebgate" affair follows months of policy U-turns,
botched policy launches and embarrassing revelations over
Cameron's ties with officials implicated in the phone hacking
scandal at Rupert Murdoch's News of the World newspaper.
According to pollster YouGov, Cameron's approval rating as
Conservative leader is at 37 percent, recovering only slightly
after this month's party conference.
His rating dipped sharply in March after an annual budget
marked by U-turns on unpopular taxes and a cut to the top rate
of tax. Within the party, confidence seems to be sinking.
On coming to power in 2010, Cameron hired Andy Coulson, a
former editor of the now defunct News of the World, to be his
communications chief. Coulson was seen as good at gauging the
public mood and conveying policy to Britain's boisterous media.
Coulson quit last year amid the hacking allegations, and was
replaced by former BBC executive Craig Oliver.
"The operation at Downing Street just seems chaotic," a
Conservative lawmaker told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"There's no proper line management structure, there's no one
in control, they miss Andy Coulson massively and it just looks
incoherent."
SERIOUS IMPLICATIONS
A Downing Street source dismissed the criticism.
"There are always going to be difficult weeks when you're in
government," the source said. "In the end what matters is have
you got the big decisions right on the things that matter to
people, like the economy, welfare and education."
The government has staked its reputation on turning around
Britain's economy, and economists expect growth data due on
Thursday to show an end to nine months of recession.
But modest economic improvement seems unlikely to cancel out
Cameron's negative press.
"Clearly the media team he's got there don't seem to be able
to get retail stories out of a wholesale story on the economy
that might actually be improving," said Tim Bale, politics
professor at Queen Mary, University of London.
"One of the problems is economic improvement is long term
and difficult to grasp until people feel it in their pockets.
The other stories are quite frankly more media sexy than stories
about a small possible uptick in the economy," he added.
Inflation fell to its lowest level in almost three years and
employment rose to a record high data showed last week, yet
finance minister George Osborne grabbed headlines for the "Great
train snobbery".
Osborne had sat in a train's first class section with a only
standard class ticket. An aide said he had paid for an upgrade.
Public outrage ensued.
Along with "plebgate", the incident highlighted the
difficulty expensively educated Cameron and his cabinet of
wealthy ministers have had in dispelling an elitist, upper class
image.
Another potential headache for Cameron is the ascent of
London's effusive mayor, Boris Johnson, who is riding a wave of
popularity after successfully hosting London's Olympic Games. He
is tipped as a possible next prime minister but has been coy on
his ambitions, at least in public.
There are no other contenders on the horizon for Cameron's
job for now, but the implications of ebbing confidence in the
prime minister are serious as his party readies for national
polls in 2015.
The Conservative rank and file is becoming increasingly
restless, with Cameron suffering his biggest rebellion in July
over plans to reform parliament's upper chamber, a key policy of
the Conservatives' Liberal Democrat coalition partners.
As well as severely straining the coalition, the rebellion
prompted the Lib Dems to drop their support for proposed
electoral boundary changes seen as favouring the Conservatives.
Compounded by a string of reversals resulting from a failure
to grasp how the public might receive new measures, respect for
government policy within the Conservative Party is sliding.
"It saps morale and people just stop fighting the good
fight. The backbenchers (lawmakers without a government role)
just do not defend things anymore, because they suspect a U-turn
is coming," the anonymous Conservative lawmaker said.
Conservative lawmaker Brian Binley told Reuters he had
pleaded with Cameron to improve management skills at Downing
Street, offering advice as a "critical friend, not an opponent".
He added: "If you believe that the buck stops with the top
man, then you have to say that it is David Cameron's
responsibility and he has to sort it out very quickly."