UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto looking at exit from giant Indonesia mine
* Adds to string of problems at world's No.2 copper mine (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment)
LONDON Nov 21 For higlights of British Prime Minister David Cameron's speech to the Confederation of British Industry's annual conference on Monday, please click on . (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)
* Adds to string of problems at world's No.2 copper mine (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
PARIS, Feb 9 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would close all coal power plants in France by 2022 and ban oil and gas exploration in French territorial waters.