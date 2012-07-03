LONDON, July 3 Britain could restrict
immigration of Greeks and other migrants from euro zone
countries affected by Europe's sovereign debt crisis in the
event of "extraordinary stresses and strains", Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Tuesday.
"The legal position is that if there are extraordinary
stresses and strains it is possible to take action to restrict
migratory flows, but obviously we hope that doesn't happen," he
said.
"I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to keep our
country safe, to keep our banking system strong, to keep our
economy robust," he added.
Current European Union rules allow the free flow of labour
around member states.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, Editing by Matt Falloon)