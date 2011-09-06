LONDON, Sept 6 British Prime Minister David Cameron answered questions from legislators in parliament on Tuesday on developments in Europe, and government, politics and the media:

Following are key quotes:

ON BANK LENDING

"We have this Merlin agreement with the banks which was to set out targets for gross lending as a whole and also gross lending to SMEs (small- and medium-sized enterprises) and six months on, in the domestic picture, it's actually on target."

ON EURO ZONE TURMOIL

"A cold look at the facts will demonstrate to you that a break up, a disordely break up, of the euro zone and disorderly debt defaults would have a very bad effect on the British economy."

ON RISKS TO BRITAIN FROM EUROPEAN REGULATION

"There are risks to Britain from Europe in terms of European financial regulation because unlike other European countries we do have a very large financial services industry. We want to make sure that is secure, properly regulated, that our banks aren't unsafe.

"But we shouldn't be naive. In Europe there are many who would quite like to take a piece of our financial services industry."