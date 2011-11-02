* Cameron says Tobin tax not likely soon
LONDON, Nov 2 Britain believes a financial
transactions tax would only work if implemented globally and
attacked European Union partners for backing the plan while
reneging on aid commitments.
Germany and France have been pushing for the introduction of
a "Tobin tax" in the European Union but Britain is strongly
opposed, fearing it will hobble its financial services industry,
driving business away.
"There is widespread support for the principles behind such
a tax but it has to be adopted on a global basis," Prime
Minister David Cameron told parliament on the eve of a G20
summit of world leaders.
"We must be careful that we don't allow other countries,
including some other European countries, to use a campaign for
this tax that they know is unlikely to be adopted in the short
term as an excuse for getting off their aid commitments."
At a G8 summit in France in May, Cameron attacked fellow
world leaders for forgetting about promises they have made to
the poor.
Cameron has said Britain will be the first G8 country to hit
a target of spending 0.7 percent of its national income on aid
by 2013. Aid spending has been ringfenced at a time of deep cuts
elsewhere.
ARCHBISHOP'S BLESSING
Support for the tax came from an unusual quarter on
Wednesday when Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, head of
the Church of England, praised it in an opinion piece in the
Financial Times newspaper.
Williams has become embroiled in the politics of finance
after anti-capitalism protesters set up camp on the steps of
London's landmark St Paul's Cathedral, posing a dilemma for the
hierarchy on whether to support them.
Hopes for a global Tobin tax -- named after the U.S.
economist who first mooted it in the 1970s -- have been dented
by opposition from the United States and Canada as well as
Britain.
Andrew Tyrie, head of parliament's influential Treasury
committee, has written to finance minister George Osborne
setting out concerns over the proposal, many of which mirror the
coalition's own misgivings.
Posing a series of questions, Tyrie asked Osborne to spell
out the impact on foreign exchange, financial derivatives and
futures transactions.
The Treasury said it would give a detailed response later.
"The government will continue to engage with its
international partners on the idea of a financial transaction
tax, and has no objection to it in principle at a global level,"
a spokesman said.
"The government believes that any financial transaction tax
would have to apply globally, and there are a number of
practical issues that would also need to be worked through," he
added.
Brendan Barber, head of Britain's main TUC union body,
backed plans for a tax to milk a financial services sector it
blames for the global downturn.
"G20 leaders must prioritise investment in jobs and curb the
excess of the finance sector with a Robin Hood Tax on financial
transactions," said Barber, who will be part of a union
delegation meeting world leaders in Cannes.
