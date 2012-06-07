BERLIN, June 7 British Prime Minister David Cameron reiterated his opposition to a financial transaction tax on Thursday, saying in Berlin that it would drive away business to areas of the world which don't have such a tax.

Speaking to students with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Norway's Jens Stoltenberg at Merkel's office, Cameron also ruled out once more any chance of Britain joining the Merkel-led "fiscal compact" for budget discipline, agreed by 25 EU states.

"There are some things that angry people would like us to do, and some not so angry people, like a financial transactions tax that in my view would drive a lot of financial services to whatever country didn't have them," he said.

"That would be a bad policy because it would mean fewer jobs and would be bad for our economy," said Cameron.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)