LONDON Nov 2 Britain believes a financial transactions tax will not be adopted in the short term and would only work if it were implemented on a global basis, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

"There is widespread support for the principles behind such a tax but it has to be adopted on a global basis," Cameron told parliament.

"We must be careful that we don't allow other countries, including some other European countries, to use a campaign for this tax that they know is unlikely to be adopted in the short term as an excuse for getting off their aid commitments," he added.

