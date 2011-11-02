BRIEF-Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi 2016 net profit rises to 71.1 mln lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 71.1 million lira ($19.29 million) versus 62.7 million lira year ago
LONDON Nov 2 Britain believes a financial transactions tax will not be adopted in the short term and would only work if it were implemented on a global basis, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.
"There is widespread support for the principles behind such a tax but it has to be adopted on a global basis," Cameron told parliament.
"We must be careful that we don't allow other countries, including some other European countries, to use a campaign for this tax that they know is unlikely to be adopted in the short term as an excuse for getting off their aid commitments," he added.
ANKARA, Feb 9 Turkey's central bank will stick to a tight policy stance until inflation eases, its governor said on Thursday, offering some clarity to investors about its commitment to new measures introduced last month to shore up the lira currency.
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.