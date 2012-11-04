LONDON Nov 4 Text messages sent by the former
head of Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers to Prime Minister
David Cameron, published on Sunday, have further revealed their
close personal relationship.
Rebekah Brooks, who is awaiting trial on charges related to
a phone-hacking scandal that prompted a public inquiry into
media ethics, congratulated Cameron a "brilliant" pre-election
speech in 2009 that she said had moved her to tears.
"I cried twice. Will love 'working together'," Brooks said
in one text message sent months before Cameron's Conservatives
formed a coalition government.
Another text, published by the Mail On Sunday newspaper,
showed Cameron effusing about a horse ride he had taken with
Brooks' husband, underlining his close ties with Murdoch's
British operations.
The texts, confirmed as genuine by Cameron's office, have
been submitted to the Leveson inquiry, set up by the prime
minister to look at ethics in the media and its ties with the
police and politicians.
Cameron, who hired the former editor of Murdoch's now
defunct News Of The World tabloid as the party's communications
director until he resigned in January last year, has told the
inquiry there was no conspiracy deal between the Conservatives
and the Murdoch press.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)