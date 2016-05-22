UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON May 22 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's comments on banning Muslims from entering the United States were "very dangerous", adding to his criticism of the presumptive Republican nominee.
"It's a very dangerous thing to say ... as well as a divisive and wrong one," Cameron told ITV's "Peston on Sunday" show. However, he said he would be prepared to meet Trump if he came to Britain ahead of the U.S. election.
In December, Cameron called Trump "divisive, stupid and wrong" for calling for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources