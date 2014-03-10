LONDON, March 10 British outsourcer Capita
was named as the preferred bidder for a 10-year contract
to manage the government's 21 billion pound ($35 billion)
military estate, gaining an edge over rival Serco to the post.
The move comes as a blow to embattled rival Serco,
which had hoped to win the contract to help ease fears over the
state of its relationship with the British government following
a series of high profile contact failures such as the tagging of
criminals.
The Ministry of Defence awarded the 400 million pound
contract to a consortium, led by Capita, to work on overhauling
the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) which accounts for
1 percent of the country's land mass.