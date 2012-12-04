LONDON Dec 4 Britain's finance minister George Osborne will invest 5 billion pounds ($8 billion) in schools, science and transport capital projects, the government said on Tuesday, funded by departmental savings across the next two-and-a-half years.

"We are committed to solving today's problems, but also preparing for tomorrow's challenges by investing in our future and equipping Britain for the global race," a Treasury spokesman said.

Osborne, struggling to complete a tough austerity programme to bring down British government borrowing, has come under pressure to do more to boost a flagging economy.