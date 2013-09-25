LONDON, Sept 25 Britain sold 4.134 million spot EU carbon permits from the third phase (2013-2020) of the EU's emissions trading scheme on ICE Futures Europe at 5.30 euros ($7.15) a tonne each on Wednesday, traders said.

The benchmark EU carbon futures contract was trading at 5.36 euros a tonne at 0859 GMT before the auction closed. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Dale Hudson)